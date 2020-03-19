Pregnant Ohio Mom Was Murdered in Bedroom in Front of 2 Kids, and Killer Is Convicted

Image zoom Keyona Murray GoFundMe

A pregnant Ohio mom was fatally shot in front of her child and her nephew more than two years ago — and her killer was just convicted.

Brandon W. Leigh was found guilty by a Montgomery County jury of murder, in the Feb. 2018 death of 22-year-old Keyona Murray and her unborn child, Leigh’s attorney, David Miles, confirms to PEOPLE.

Murray died at Miami Valley Hospital on Feb. 16, 2018 after she was taken from her home by paramedics, who had responded to the residence earlier that night on a report of shots being fired, according to The Dayton Daily News and WDTN.

Upon arrival, they found the 22-year-old shot in the head. She had been sitting in a bedroom with her 2-year-old child, 2-year-old nephew and another adult when a bullet fired from outside came into the home.

Leigh intentionally shot into the home but Murray and her unborn baby were not the intended targets, Detective Zachary Farkas of the Dayton Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Shortly after Murray’s death, a reward of $2,500 was offered for information leading to an arrest, according to WHIO. One week later Leigh, then 17, was arrested. He was charged as an adult in September 2018.

The jury took less than a day to deliberate, according to the Daily News. Leigh is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.

In addition to murder, Leigh has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and having weapons while under disability.

Miles declined to comment on behalf of his client. Leigh will be sentenced in April.