Tatiana Walton Go Fund Me

Police have arrested a Long Island man, charging him with the second-degree murder of his pregnant girlfriend, whose body he allegedly dumped on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE that Kelvin Philp, 25, was allegedly seen by a pair of eyewitnesses dragging the lifeless body of Tatiana Walton, 27, from the passenger side of his car early Wednesday morning.

The witnesses said he sped off at around 1:40 a.m., moments after dumping the body in front of her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Philp has been accused of strangling Walton, sources tell PEOPLE.

Sources add that Philp was arrested Thursday afternoon by police in Suffolk County; Philp lives in Shirley on Long Island.

It was unclear if Philp has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

He was arraigned on Friday, but was not asked to enter a plea.

He is being held on an unspecified amount of bail, and a motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

It was unclear how far along Walton was in her pregnancy when she was murdered.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sources confirm that, after leaving her body on the sidewalk, Philp allegedly left the 2-year-old child he’d had with Walton in front of a home in Queens.

Police were able to locate the child, who is now a ward of the state.