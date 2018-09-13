Krystil Kincaid

A pregnant mother of four has died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her Chrysler minivan in California.

Professional boxer Marcos Forestal, 28, was allegedly intoxicated when his BMW plowed head-on into expectant mom Krystil Kincaid in Hemet on Sunday around 8.30pm, the Helmet Police Department said in a statement.

Arriving on scene shortly after the crash, police found Kincaid’s car “partially on fire” with the 8 months pregnant woman trapped, police said. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the blaze and the 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her unborn baby died and Kincaid was put on life support, however, doctors pronounced her dead the following day, a GoFundMe set up for the family said.

Officers found Forestal, who is the World Boxing Federation International Super Bantamweight champion, walking near his vehicle on the scene, authorities said.

“Forestal displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested,” the Helmet Police Department continued.

Marcos Forestal Hemet Police Department

The boxer live streamed the aftermath of the crash on Facebook Live. The since-deleted video was recorded by some social media users and shared online and by the El Nuevo Herald.

In the video, Forestal, who sustained only minor injuries, shows viewers his totaled car while saying, “Look what happened to me, guys.”

“A car crossed in front of me and look what happened to my car,” the Cuban boxer, who currently resides in Burbank in Los Angeles, says in Spanish in the video.

Heartbreakingly, Kincaid was on the phone with her husband Zach during the time of the crash, according to KTLA.

Zach, who was married to Kincaid for 12 years, told the outlet he heard his wife scream before the impact. He also heard the firefighters trying to pull her from the vehicle.

The heartbroken father of four told friends and family about the tragic incident on Facebook. “My life has been full of adversity, but today I experienced the hardest thing i have ever done.”

“I told my 2 daughters and my 2 sons that a drunk driver killed their mom. The pain and anger I feel within my soul is immeasurable, my heart is broken. Until we meet again Raven…Krystil Kincaid.”

Krystil Kincaid and her family

RELATED: California Dad of 5 Left Immobile by Drunk Driver Begins Recovery: ‘I Know He’s Fully in There’

Zach told KTLA that his children — his daughter, 14, from a previous relationship and the couple’s three children, their 11-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 8 and 4 — arrived at the hospital thinking the baby had arrived early.

“They thought they had a baby sister here,” Zach told the station. “They got the worst news of their life. They were told that they don’t have a mom, or a baby sister, anymore.”

According to The Press-Enterprise, the couple planned to name the baby Avalynn Onix.

The father of four told the publication he was willing to forgive the alleged drunk driver until he saw the Facebook Live video.

“It wasn’t until I saw that, that I was upset with his lack of humanity and compassion,” he told the paper. “It seems to be the kind of person he was. At that moment, I came to the realization that he just killed my wife and my child, and that he only cares for himself. Hopefully, some prison time will allow him to reflect and be a better person when he comes out.”

Forestal was intially arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing a collision that resulted in major injuries. Following Kincaid’s passing, the boxer’s charge was upgraded to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Forestal faced court Wednesday and plead not guilty according to The Press-Enterprise. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.