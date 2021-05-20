The woman, identified by family as 27-year-old Tameka Haynes, was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot in the head, but she ultimately died from her injuries

Pregnant Mother Dies After Being Shot While in Her Car as Bystander to Brawl

A pregnant mother was killed Tuesday after being caught in the crossfire of an eight-person gunfight in Hemet, California.

The woman, identified by family as 27-year-old Tameka Haynes, was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot in the head, but she ultimately died from her injuries, the Hemet Police Department said in a press release.

Haynes' family says she was three months pregnant with her second child at the time of the shooting. She was also the mother of an 8-year-old boy.

"She was vibrant, had no judgement and took everyone in as family," loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign created for her funeral expenses. "She lifted everyone around her with generosity and a pure heart."

One relative, Stevlyn Sandridge, told KTLA "a piece of us died yesterday with her."

"She has a lot of family, she's very loved, and we don't understand the details or anything," Sandridge said. "We don't know anything about why she was killed and why was they shooting into a crowd of innocent people."

Hemet police say they responded to reports of gunfire around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue.

Several women became involved in an altercation, which grew to involve as many as eight people. At some point, multiple gunshots were fired, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers identified three gunshot victims. They also learned that two others had made their own way to a local hospital.

In addition to Haynes, the other victims on scene were adult males — one with gunshot wounds to his leg and back and the other with a wound near his elbow.