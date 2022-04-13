Pregnant Houston Mother Days Away from Giving Birth to Son Is Fatally Shot in Her Car
A Houston woman days away from giving birth was found shot to death in her car Friday morning, authorities said.
According to a Houston Police Department news release, 27-year-old Amber Butler was discovered in the driver's seat of her white Chevrolet Malibu "parked in the main lane of traffic and the engine still running."
She suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shortly after her death, loved ones paid tribute to the young mom on social media.
"We love you! Watch over us," one post read. "Rest In Peace, beautiful," said another.
Investigators said Butler was in the "late stages of pregnancy." Her unborn baby did not survive.
On Monday Butler's aunt, Phyllis Brown, told KTRK-TV her niece was a college student who was already the mother of a 5-year-old boy. She was awaiting the arrival of her second son in a matter of days.
A baby shower was planned for the expectant mother the weekend following her murder, Brown revealed.
According to the outlet, Butler's family are questioning why she was in found in that particular area of southwest Houston. Detectives believe she was targeted, per KTRK.
No weapons or ammunition were found at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.