Mom and Son, 2, She Was Pushing in Stroller Die When Driver Allegedly Swerves Into Them on Purpose

A pregnant mother and her toddler son were killed when a Tennessee man allegedly drove onto a sidewalk to kill them intentionally.

On Monday afternoon, Sierra Cahoon and her 2-year-old son Nolan were walking down the street in downtown Jefferson City when they were fatally struck by a Chevy Impala, NBC News, WREG and the Knoxville News Sentinel report.

Moments earlier, the driver of the car, William David Phillips, had allegedly tried to run over another pedestrian before driving away and spotting Cahoon pushing her son in a stroller.

“He said the voice told him that the baby stroller had meth in it so he intentionally drove into [Cahoon and Nolan]… killing them both,” an arrest warrant obtained by the Sentinel states. “This act was done with premeditation.”

Phillips then crashed into an exotic fish store, injuring an employee inside. When officers arrived on the scene they found Cahoon, 30, and her son dead. Both the employee and the first pedestrian Phillips tried to run over were sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old Phillips was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police said Phillips had carried out an “intentional act of violence toward randomly chosen pedestrians.”

On Wednesday, Phillips remained behind bars and was charged with a third count of murder for Cahoon’s unborn child.

Cahoon is the wife of Matt Cahoon, an assistant athletic trainer at local Christian college Carson-Newman University, which has set up a fund to benefit the family. All donations can be made either online or by calling the university at 865-471-3233.

Attorney information for Phillips was not available Thursday.