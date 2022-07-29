Police allege that Breanna Burgess and her suspected killers had known each other for several years

Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances

Police said the body of Breanna Burgess, a mother of three who was 20 weeks pregnant, was discovered early Wednesday as officers patrolled near Fort Drive in LaGrange, Georgia

Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess.

A news release from the department notes Burgess had been stabbed multiple times, and that her unborn child was also killed in the attack.

Hours after the pregnant woman's remains were found, detectives identified two suspects: Curteze Avery, 28, and Shallandra Freeman, 27. They were both taken into custody.

Online records confirm both are being held without bond after being charged with murder and feticide.

Without specifying, the statement alleges that evidence of the crime was recovered from the home Avery and Freeman share.

The statement also claims that Avery, Freeman and Burgess have known each other for several years.

Police allege that Burgess was specifically targeted by the couple, but have not yet speculated on a possible motive.

A GoFundMe campaign has been made to help cover the young mother's funeral costs.

"The unborn baby did not survive," reads the page, which was created by Burgess' aunt, Melissa Nicole Kurian. "She didn't deserve this and this was the last thing we expected to happen."