Pregnant Mom Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Taking Stepdaughter to Dance Competition

A California woman was killed while driving her 11-year-old stepdaughter to a dance competition on Friday — and authorities say that the driver of the vehicle responsible for the crash fled the scene.

Natalie Aceves, 23, was driving the girl to Fresno in her Ford Focus when she was hit head-on by a pickup truck. Natalie, who was four months pregnant, died at the scene. Her stepdaughter, Jasmine, was critically injured.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened when the driver of a Chevy Malibu made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway. This caused the driver of the pickup truck to veer into the other lane, colliding with Aceves’ vehicle.

Three independent witnesses told officers about the Chevy Malibu. The driver left the scene after the crash, the CHP tells ABC30.

The witnesses told police that the Malibu returned to the scene, but never stopped. “They noticed the same vehicle go up Fowler [Street], turn around and come back and pass the scene multiple times,” California Highway Patrol Officer Victor Taylor said to the station. “So whoever was driving at this time has some knowledge they may have caused this collision.”

Authorities are looking for the driver, who could face charges for felony hit-and-run and non-contact hit-and-run, police say.

As law enforcement continues to look for the responsible party, Aceves’ family is left mourning the woman they said had big dreams for the future.

Aceves had just completed classes at San Joaquin Valley College to become a surgical technician, and was working at a nearby medical center.

Most importantly, she was excited to become a mom for the first time — and was happily creating a new family with her boyfriend of 6 years and his daughter. “She made my son happy,” her boyfriend’s mother, Paula Rodriguez, told ABC13. “She took care of my granddaughter; she took care of my son.”