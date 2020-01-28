Pregnant Mom Fatally Shot Toddler Son Before Killing Herself in Rocky Mountain National Park

Facebook

A young mother and her toddler son have been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park, in what Colorado authorities have said to be a murder-suicide.

On Friday, the bodies of Tristen Watson, 24, and her 17-month-old son, Christopher, were found on Beaver Meadows Trail, not far from their parked car, the Denver Post, the Coloradan and the Colorado Spring Gazette.

Authorities found the pair while responding to reports of a “suicidal subject,” according to the Gazette.

On Monday, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office announced Watson had shot her son in the head before turning the gun on herself.

Waston’s online obituary also lists Aspen Ann Watson, who is believed to be the baby girl Watson announced she was expecting with her husband, Derrick, in June.

“I have been trying to find the words, but I simply have no words for the pain that this family is going through right now,” Derrick Watson wrote in a Facebook post. “Three lives taken far to soon… if you are struggling or know someone that is, please reach out to them. If they are unwilling themselves, seek the help they need for them, make them get the help. It should never end like this. The burden passed onto others is far greater than any burden you may be facing.”

