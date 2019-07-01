Pregnant Miss. Woman Vanishes a Week Before Due Date on Way to Show Sonogram to Baby’s Father

Image zoom Makayla Winston, 21, of Mississippi

A nine-months pregnant Mississippi woman who was on her way to show a sonogram to the baby’s father vanished on Thursday, and police are desperately searching for her.

On Friday morning, police found Makayla Winston’s car abandoned off Highway 14, near Interstate 55, with the keys in the ignition and a cell phone lying in the grass nearby, Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told local station WCSC.

Officials suspect foul play, WCSC reports.

Investigators believe there may have been a white vehicle parked behind the 21-year-old expectant mom at some point, he told the outlet. “Kind of like an SUV. But no one knows who was driving the SUV,” March told WCSC.

“The cell phone was cleaned up so we’re also doing an investigation on the cellular phone, trying to find out what was erased,” said March.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has interviewed several people about Winston’s disappearance, WCSC reports.

Image zoom Makayla Winston, 21 National Center for Missing and Endangered

Meanwhile, Winston’s family and friends continue to worry about the woman, who is due to give birth on Thursday.

“I just want my baby home,” Yvetty Brown told local station WLBT 3.

Winston was last seen leaving her home in Goodman at about 9 p.m. Thursday,

“She was heading to show the sonogram to the baby’s father,” said Brown.

Brown and her family searched for her daughter in the places where they thought she might be, “but she wasn’t there,” she told WLBT 3.

Brown pleaded for her daughter’s safe return.

“Let my baby go,” she told local station WJTV. “Let her come home and enjoy her first child because we love her… and we’re going to take care of the baby no matter what. So I just want my baby to come home.”

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Anyone with information about Winston or her whereabouts is asked to call the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099.