According to reports, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said an altercation between two people escalated to shots fired

Pregnant Mississippi Mom Shot to Death During Night Out with Friends

A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports.

Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club.

She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with some friends when she got caught in the crossfire.

"She was with friends and they was just having a little night out and she was just an innocent bystander. She was actually on her phone when it happened," Brownlee told the outlet.

According to WMC-TV, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said an altercation between two people escalated to shots fired. Gross was struck while she sat in a nearby vehicle, the outlet reports. She died on the scene.

"There was a female in it that the driver thought was having a seizure. Further investigation revealed she had a single gunshot wound to the head," Kelly McMillen with the sheriff's department told reporters.

When she learned her daughter had been shot, Brownlee told WREG she hurried to the area.

"I just could not believe what I saw. I saw a body on the ground, already covered," Brownlee recalled.

Hours later, police were able to track down her alleged murderer — 38-year-old Andre Norman, who had initially fled, per reports.