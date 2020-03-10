Pregnant Minn. Mom and Toddler Son Fatally Shot, Man Arrested: 'Beautiful Soul, Gone Too Soon'

Image zoom Facebook

Police in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a 27-year-old expectant mother and her 18-month-old son.

On Saturday, the bodies of Jackie Defoe and her 18-month old son, Kevin, were found inside a Cloquet home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation, KARE11, KBJR6 and the Star Tribune report. The next day, police arrested Sheldon J. Thompson, 33, for suspicion of second-degree murder.

Defoe’s brother, Adam Greensky, told KARE11 the 27-year-old woman left behind two children and was expecting another.

“She was a hardworking mother. Most definitely. She did everything for her kids. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do,” Greensky said.

Greensky revealed that his sister and Thompson were dating, describing Thompson as “bad news. He was bad news all around.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Defoe worked hard to achieve sobriety before her death and had recently gotten Kevin back home with her.

“She always had him with her. They were always smiling. Always happy, even when she was in a bad mood. She had this biggest smile,” Ashley Diver, a friend of the victim, told KBJR6. “The big smile right here, that was her all the time.”

Thompson has a history of domestic abuse, according to the Star Tribune, and has been convicted of a number of domestic assaults in the past.

“Jackie struggled and overcame many obstacles and always put her son first,” Gitchigumi Scouts, an advocacy group for missing and murdered indigenous women, wrote on their Facebook page. “She excelled at being a mother, a friend, a niece, a sister, a daughter. A beautiful soul, gone to soon.”

It is unclear whether Thompson has an attorney to comment on his behalf.