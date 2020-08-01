Pregnant Maryland Woman Killed in Shooting, Her Baby Remains in Critical Condition: Police

Rabiah Ahmad was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting

A pregnant woman in Maryland was shot and killed on Friday night. Doctors prematurely delivered her child, who remains in critical condition, according to police.

Members of the Howard County Police Department responded to an 11 p.m. report of several shots fired at a residence in Columbia, according to a police report. Upon entering the residence, police discovered multiple bullets that had been fired into the house from outside.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One of the rounds struck Rabiah Ahmad, who was 28 weeks pregnant.

Ahmad, 30, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

According to the police report, detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. As multiple unrelated people live in the residence in question, detectives are working to determine if someone else may have been targeted.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kadeem Bailey, Ahmad's boyfriend, told The Baltimore Sun that she was "an amazing spirit" and confirmed that he was present the night of the shooting.

A neighbor of Abiahthat also told the outlet that the area is a "quiet neighborhood" where "there are usually little kids playing in the street."

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with additional information on the case. Authorities are also asking residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity around 11 p.m.