A relative said Shiand Miller and the father of her unborn child had been "arguing" recently

Pregnant Md. Mom and Daughter, 3, Were Fatally Shot, and Unborn Child's Father Is Arrested

Murder charges have been filed in Baltimore against a 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his unborn child's mother and her young daughter.

The killings occurred shortly before noon on Friday, according to a statement from Baltimore police.

The bodies of Shiand Miller, 23, and her daughter, 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore, were found in a car parked along a Baltimore street.

Miller was eight months pregnant with the child of the suspect, Devon Sample, according to police.

Sample, 24, has been charged with 16 crimes, including two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Miller and her daughter and one count of committing a crime of violence against a pregnant person.

Lawyer information was unavailable Monday for Sample, who has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Aug. 4.

"This is a tragic situation where family and friends are left suffering and mourning over the loss of loved ones," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. "I want to commend the hard work of our dedicated Homicide detectives for quickly apprehending the suspect for this despicable act of violence. I can only pray that family and friends of the victims and our city can begin the healing process."

Police have yet to discuss a possible motive for the killings.

Sample remains in custody without bond.

The murder investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Those who may have any information regarding the June 18 murders, or video footage from around that time, are asked to call (410) 396-2100.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover funeral costs for Miller and her daughter.

Shaniya's great grandfather, Milton Johnson, told WJZ-TV Sample and Miller were having problems in their relationship.

"Her and her new baby's father had been arguing," Milton Johnson said during a vigil held at the site of the murders.

Sheree Reid, Shiand's mother, said the slain mother wanted to be a hairstylist.