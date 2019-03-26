Pregnant Mom Is Fatally Shot and Newborn Girl Dies 4 Days Later — as Boyfriend Is Suspected

When Geri Johnson was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound on March 15, the medical staff quickly determined they had to deliver her baby immediately.

According to Kentucky.com, doctors delivered a baby girl named Amelia Jo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson, 29, soon died of the gunshot wound. Amelia Jo was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where she was listed in critical condition.

But four days later, Amelia Jo died as well. According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the newborn died of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a brain dysfunction that occurs during delivery when the brain does not receive enough blood flow.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

Now, police believe they have a man in custody who shot the pregnant mom. Kentucky State Police Trooper Lloyd Cochran tells WKYT that the woman’s boyfriend, Daniel Nantz, is the primary suspect in their deaths.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Daniel Nantz Laurel County Correctional Center

Cochran told the TV station that Nantz was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities in an unrelated case. PEOPLE confirms that Nantz faces federal charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.

But now Nantz faces more legal trouble.

“We will be seeking fetal homicide charges as well as murder charges against him,” Cochran said. “We don’t know what the grand jury will ultimately decide, but that is what we will be seeking.”

Cochran declined to elaborate on the evidence they allegedly have against Nantz, including his motive or the exact nature of the gunshot wound or wounds. Authorities tell WKYT that they have a very strong case against Nantz. He will remain in federal custody until the grand jury meets on April 1.

Nantz has not entered a plea on the drug charges. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf for any of the allegations against him.