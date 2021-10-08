Pregnant Georgia Mother Allegedly Killed by Married Fort Bragg Soldier Boyfriend

Alonzo Dargan Jr. has been charged with murder and feticide for the death of his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and their unborn child

The family of an expecting mother found fatally shot on the side of a Georgia highway is mourning their loved one this week.

On Tuesday, deputies responding to reports of a car crash found 29-year-old Akeila Ware suffering from gunshot wounds in her bullet-riddled car off the side of Highway 18, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said during a press conference Friday.

Investigators believe Ware, who was 33 weeks pregnant, had been followed by the perpetrator before she was shot at, run off the road and left to die.

She was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her unborn baby also did not survive.

"I went to the scene and could not believe that somebody had shot and killed a young mother of five children, on top of that she had a baby inside of her and resulted in death of that baby," Woodruff said. "I personally went to the home of her father and had to deliver this news that your daughter is dead. That's terrible news to have to hear from anybody, especially when it's one of your children and grandchild."

During Friday's press conference, Woodruff announced that Ware's boyfriend, Alonzo Dargan Jr., is believed to be her killer.

He was taken into custody the day before by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. Alonzo Dargan Jr. | Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Dargan, an active-duty soldier, grew up in Troup County and knew Ware from school, according to authorities. He was the father of her unborn child.

Authorities also revealed Dargan is married with other children.

Dargan, 30, has been charged with murder, feticide and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.