Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police

Kaylin Fiengo was found dead from a gunshot wound on November 11

By Steve Helling
Published on November 17, 2022 11:36 AM
Kaylin Fiengo shot in car
Photo: GoFundMe

A pregnant Florida mom was shot on November 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman.

According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears Kaylin went to that location with the intent to meet a person known to her," police say in the statement. "The circumstances surrounding what occurred are still under investigation; however, it does appear that this is an isolated incident."

In the statement, Sanford Police Department Chief Cecil Smith vowed to solve the crime.

"The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating," Smith said. "Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won't be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin's death."

Fiengo left behind a 1-year-old son. Her family tells WESH-TV that she was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.

The sudden shooting has Fiengo's family searching for answers. "She was targeted," her father, Ricky Fiengo tells the TV station. "I believe she was. Deep down a feeling — I believe she was."

"Kaylin was a very vivacious, loving, funny, and caring young woman who loved her son immensely," her mother, Sarah Schweickert, said in a statement. "She was a loving big sister to her brother Blaze, sisters Addy and Aubrey. She graduated high school early as a young mother, with her cap saying 'mommy did it.' She is a loss for many, but for her mom an empty hole in my heart that will never heal."

The family has created a GoFundMe account to support her son, Ace. As of Thursday morning, more than $10,000 has been raised.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

Related Articles
Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy
Two Conn. Police Officers Killed While Responding to Possible Fake Call About Fight Between Brothers
Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=108980777680739&set=a.108980811014069. Asia Womack
Dallas Woman, 21, Shot to Death Allegedly Over Outcome of Pick-Up Basketball Game
Mateo Zastro
3-Year-Old Boy Is Killed in Front of Mom, 3 Siblings in Road Rage Shooting, Suspect at Large
Nicolas Elizalde
'I Felt Him Leave:' Penn. Mom Held Dying Son After He Was Fatally Shot Leaving Football Practice
Demi Galvin, Yasmeen Scott
2 Michigan Teen Girls Are Killed — Police Say Shooting Was Retaliation Stemming from Recent Slayings
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations
Damari McClendon
N.C. Dad and 4-Month-Old Son Killed in 'Senseless' Shooting, No Arrests Made
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Haley Friedel
Fla. Nurse Who 'Inspired So Many' Shot to Death by Firefighter in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Yellow police tape
Colo. Mom and Teen Daughter Are Killed by Victim's Abusive Ex, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Kassandra Sweeney and her kids Benjamin and Mason killed in New Hampshire
N.H. Mom and 2 Children, 4 and 1, Are Found Fatally Shot, Police Say There's 'No Threat to the General Public'
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom