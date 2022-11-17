Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police

A pregnant Florida mom was shot on November 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman.

According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears Kaylin went to that location with the intent to meet a person known to her," police say in the statement. "The circumstances surrounding what occurred are still under investigation; however, it does appear that this is an isolated incident."

In the statement, Sanford Police Department Chief Cecil Smith vowed to solve the crime.

"The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating," Smith said. "Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won't be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin's death."

Fiengo left behind a 1-year-old son. Her family tells WESH-TV that she was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.

The sudden shooting has Fiengo's family searching for answers. "She was targeted," her father, Ricky Fiengo tells the TV station. "I believe she was. Deep down a feeling — I believe she was."

"Kaylin was a very vivacious, loving, funny, and caring young woman who loved her son immensely," her mother, Sarah Schweickert, said in a statement. "She was a loving big sister to her brother Blaze, sisters Addy and Aubrey. She graduated high school early as a young mother, with her cap saying 'mommy did it.' She is a loss for many, but for her mom an empty hole in my heart that will never heal."

The family has created a GoFundMe account to support her son, Ace. As of Thursday morning, more than $10,000 has been raised.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.