Pregnant Fla. Mom Killed in Hit-and-Run and Daughter, 3, Hospitalized, as Person of Interest ID’d

Catarina Reymundo Marcos was walking with her toddler daughter when they were hit by a minivan

A pregnant Florida woman walking on the sidewalk was killed in a hit and run crash, leaving behind six children.

On Tuesday, Catarina Reymundo Marcos was walking with her 3-year-old toddler, Jessica Guzman, along the 3800 block of Pinewood Avenue in West Palm Beach when a car reversed out of a driveway and hit the pair, according to West Palm Beach police. The driver of the silver Honda Odyssey, who remains unknown, sped away from the scene and has not been found.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital, where Marcos was pronounced dead. Jessica remains in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury. Marcos' unborn child survived the crash following an emergency Caesarean section, but also remains in critical condition.

Marcos was a mother of six, including the two children involved in the crash, her family told CBS12. Her other children are currently living in Guatemala, where Marcos is from.

"I am at a loss for words. This is one of those cases that's kind of hit me a little bit," Daniel Dillard, the lead investigator in the case, said at a press conference Wednesday. "These children did not deserve this."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While the identity of driver remains unknown, the vehicle was located hours later parked in a driveway in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue. Despite its license plate being removed, investigators were able to search the vehicle identification number and identify its registered owner as Priscila Nicolas Antonio, 39.

Image zoom West Palm Beach Police Department

According to WPTV, records show Nicolas Antonio has never been issued a driver's license.

Police have called Nicolas Antonio a person of interest and believe she may know who was behind the wheel. During Wednesday's press conference, Dillard pleaded with the driver to identify themselves.

"Please come forward. Give us your side of the story," Dillard said Wednesday. "So we can bring the little of justice that we can to these children."