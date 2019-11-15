CVS Employee Who Was Shot While Pregnant Holds Her Baby for First Time After Emergency Surgery

Image zoom Orelia Hollins and her baby GoFundMe

When Orelia Hollins arrived work on November 2 at eight months pregnant, she still had over a month to go before welcoming her third child — but after being shot during a robbery at the Dallas, Texas, CVS where she is employed, Hollins was forced to deliver early in emergency surgery.

Only this week has Hollins been able to hold her baby, a boy, for the first time.

Hollins works at the CVS in University Park, an area of northern Dallas near Southern Methodist University.

She was working her shift on the night of November 2 when a man — described as six feet tall with a raspy voice by the Dallas Morning News — opened fire in the store.

Hollins, 29, was shot twice in the attack, the outlet reported, and taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

On Monday, Hollins was able to hold her baby, who was “moving both arms and legs” and “squirming around,” police told Fox26.

Despite the positive turn, the outlet reported that Hollins and her baby still have a long road to recovery, and could “remain in the hospital for some time.”

RELATED: Woman Survived 2 Heart Attacks While Pregnant with Twins: ‘I Was in a Whole Bunch of Pain’

University Park police were not available to comment when reached by PEOPLE on Thursday, but assistant chief Jim Savage told Fox26, “It’s unthinkable. I’ve said before, it’s evil.”

“I would surely like someone to recognize who this is and get the moral courage to call us and tell us who it is so we can track ’em down and put ’em in jail,” Savage told the outlet.

The Dallas Morning News published a security video of the robber entering the store and then running out of it. He can be seen wearing all-black clothing with a hood and black shoes, and his face is covered.

RELATED VIDEO: Multiple Students Injured in Southern California High School Shooting

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The local Dallas Fort-Worth CBS station said that CVS is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the successful apprehension of the man, and reported that anyone with information is encouraged to report it to www.solveacrime.com.

CVS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A GoFundMe was created for Hollins by her cousin to “assist with personal and living expenses.”

“Orelia and her baby boy are now both recovering. She is also a mother of two other young children, and she is currently off work due to medical conditions,” Hollins’ cousin wrote in the GoFundMe’s description.

As of Thursday, nearly $5,500 had been raised of a $100,000 goal.