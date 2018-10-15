Pregnant Woman Last Seen Dressed for Work Calls in Sick — Then Vanishes: 'It's Just Sickening'

Chicago police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks and who is three months pregnant, PEOPLE confirms.

Kierra Coles, a 27-year-old postal worker, was last seen on Oct. 2 on surveillance video dressed for work and walking past her car outside her home in Chicago’s South Side, a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

But authorities say Coles never made it to work. Instead, the expectant mother called in sick and was never seen or heard from again.

Hours later, Cole’s worried mother asked police to conduct a welfare check, local TV station WMAQ reports. Investigators found Coles’ keys and wallet still in her apartment.

It is unclear whether foul play is involved at this time, according to Chicago police.

Since her disappearance, Coles’ friends and family have been going door-to-door handing out flyers.

“It’s just sickening to wake up everyday and not hear nothing,” her mother, Karen Phillips, told WMAQ.

“It’s just not like her to do something like this,” Phillips said.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information about Coles’ disappearance. She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 125 pounlbs.s with black hair, brown eyes and two tattoos: one of a heart on her right hand and one on her back that says “Lucky Libra.”

Cole’ mother said she remains hopeful for her daughter’s return.

“I’m too scared to feel anything,” Phillips told WMAQ. “I don’t want to fear the worst.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.