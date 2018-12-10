Pregnant Cheerleader, 17, Is Found Slain in Dumpster — and Football Player at School Is Arrested

An Indiana high school cheerleader who was six months pregnant was found slain in a dumpster — and a football player at her school has been arrested in her death.

Breana Rouhselang, 17, was found dead Sunday morning. She was last seen alive at her Mishawaka home the night before, but her family reported her missing at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday when they “got the feeling something wasn’t right,” Lt. Alex Arendt of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide said at a press conference later that day.

Before she was found dead, police had found evidence of a “possible violent crime,” Arendt said.

Authorities later interviewed Rouhselang’s schoolmate Aaron Trejo, 16, who was taken into custody on a preliminary murder charge. He is expected to be charged as an adult Monday, authorities say.

Rouhselang was a cheerleader at Mishawaka High School, where Trejo played football, authorities say.

Aaron Trejo St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office

Her family told local media that in addition to cheerleading, Rouhselang had been a softball coach and a manager of the football team, Fox59 reports.

Authorities declined to comment on how Rouhselang died and whether she was pregnant. They believe Trejo and Rouhselang knew each other through the football team.

“This is such a hard tragedy to accept! This loving young lady was so full of life and didn’t deserve this,” Rouhselang’s stepmother Nicole wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. No one can ever be prepared for a loss like this.”

On Monday, Mishawaka Community Schools Superintendent Dr. A. Dean Speicher called Rouhselang’s death a “tragic loss.”

It is unclear whether Trejo has an attorney.