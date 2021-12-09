Pregnant Caretaker Was Abducted While on the Job, and Man Is Charged with Murder After Body Found
The abduction of Andreae Lloyd, a caretaker, was apparently captured by surveillance cameras
Authorities in Florida found human remains Wednesday during the search for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant, mother of two who was abducted while at her job as a caretaker.
Authorities have not confirmed that the remains are Lloyd's, but she is presumed dead.
Today, Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of Xavier Johnson, 32, described as Lloyd's 27-year-old's boyfriend. He has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed burglary with assault or battery
In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, investigators allege Johnson attacked and abducted Lloyd from a Miami home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
"According to investigators, the victim works as a caretaker at a residence and when her co-worker arrived this morning, she noticed the victim was missing," the statement explains.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was at work, when a male knocked on the door," the statement continues. "The victim opened the door and the subject began to beat her repeatedly. He then dragged her into a vehicle and drove away from the scene."
The attack and abduction were caught by security cameras, police said.
Officers began searching for the vehicle — a white Honda Civic — immediately, and teams scoured the area, looking for Lloyd.
The remains believed to be those of Lloyd were found in a wooded area, according to police.
Johnson remains in custody, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges. Attorney information for him was unavailable.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
WTVJ spoke to relatives, who said Lloyd and Johnson had been together for 11 years.
The couple have two children together, and Lloyd was around six weeks pregnant with their third child.
Her grandmother, Alfreda Lyon, told the station Andreae is "one of the most responsible people" she knows, adding: "She has two young children, she works, she takes care of her children."