"I just can't go on without them," Autum Frank's fiancé, Alex Martinez, told KMPH-TV

Pregnant Calif. Woman Aspiring to Be Cosmetologist Killed by Car While Walking with Sister

A pregnant 19-year-old California woman was tragically killed Sunday evening by an alleged hit-and-run driver who now faces a litany of criminal charges.

Autum Frank was seven-months pregnant, according to Fresno Police, and crossing a street with her younger sister when 32-year-old Kenneth Carter allegedly hit her with his car and kept driving.

He ended up calling 911 nearly 25 minutes later.

According to investigators, Carter allegedly told them he didn't stop because he thought he had hit an animal.

Carter was arrested for felony hit-and-run as well as vehicular manslaughter and driving on a suspended license.

He has bonded out of jail. PEOPLE was unable to reach him for comment on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

KFSN-TV was present Tuesday as Autum's friends and family gathered in a park located just blocks from the site of her death.

"I know she is in heaven holding her baby, my grandbaby," said Autum's mother, who was not named by the station.

KMPH-TV was also there, and spoke to the victim's fiancé, Alex Martinez, who was still struggling to comprehend a future without Autum, an aspiring cosmetologist.

"I just can't go on without them ... I wish it could have been me instead," Martinez said, telling the station he and Autum had already picked out a named for the baby girl they were expecting: Davina.

"I would have been a great father she would have been a good mother," said Martinez.

Katrina Barnes, Autum's aunt, told the station, "She's gone because someone carelessly drove down the street a lot faster than what he should have and wasn't paying attention."

KFSN-TV reached out to Carter for comment, but instead got his mother, who said her condolences were with Autum's family, and that she would be praying for them and her own family.