9-Months-Pregnant Calif. Mom Returning From Buying Baby Supplies Is Killed in Hit-and-Run

Image zoom Keisha Saravia GoFundMe

A California mom who was nine months pregnant was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in late July, and authorities are trying to identify the hit-and-run driver, Los Angeles police announced.

At a Wednesday press conference, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Keisha Saravia, a 38-year-old mom of five who was pregnant with her sixth child.

According to KABC, Saravia’s unborn child, named Lyiah K. Saravia Holmes, also died in the crash. The crash took place after Saravia parked across the street from her home, police said in a news release.

Police said in the release that after the crash, the unidentified driver “fled the scene without providing aid or identifying himself, as required by law.”

The type of vehicle the suspect was driving was not identified.

At the press conference, Saravia’s family said that on the evening she was struck, she had just gotten home from buying baby supplies, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Image zoom Keisha Saravia

“Not knowing who took my daughter and her mother’s life is very tough,” her boyfriend, who did not want to be named, said at the press conference. “All I want is justice.”

KABC reports that her brother, Ronald Granados, said, “Even though she has five kids, she was never late to work. She was always working. And always trying to take care of her kids. Always looking out for them.”

According to a GoFundMe page launched by her mom, Saravia’s children ranged in ages from 5 to 15.

“This senseless tragedy has left five children without their mother,” Saravia’s mom, Maria Graciela Saravia, wrote. “As we cope with this tremendous loss, we search for answers and the culprit of this crime.”