A motive for the murder-suicide is not yet known

Pregnant Ark. Mom and Her 2-Year-Old Son Are Killed by Husband Before He Turns Gun on Himself

A pregnant 23-year-old mother and her toddler son were fatally shot by the woman's husband early Sunday morning in a murder-suicide that took place in their Van Buren, Ark., apartment, PEOPLE confirms.

Sgt. Jonathan Wear, the public information officer for the Van Buren Police Department, said during a televised press conference that a neighbor of the couple, Paiden and David Priest, called 911 at about 12:40 a.m., claiming some of the bullets had come through the wall he shares with them.

The gunshots, the neighbor said, followed an intense argument between the couple.

Officers arrived at the home, and confirmed that at least two bullets had breached that shared wall.

Police then entered the Priests' apartment, and immediately found the bodies of the young mother and her 2-year-old son, Grayson Alexander Beckham.

David Priest, 24, was also inside the residence — still alive but suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was transported to a Northwest Arkansas hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered a handgun from the scene, Wear said.

The mother and son were both shot to death.

Investigators are handling the case as a double murder-suicide, he added.

A motive for the killings is unknown at this time.