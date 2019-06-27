Pregnant Ala. Woman Was Shot During Fight and Lost Baby — Now She's Charged With Manslaughter

Image zoom Marshae Jones Grove Police Department

Marshae Jones was 5-months-pregnant last December when she got into a fight with a woman outside the Dollar General in Pleasant Grove, Alabama.

The fight escalated, and 27-year-old Jones was shot in the stomach. She survived the shooting but lost her baby.

Yesterday, an Alabama Grand Jury indicted Jones on the charge of manslaughter, The Washington Post reports.

She didn’t fire the gun, but according to law enforcement, she started the fight and was therefore responsible. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight,” Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid, told AL.com at the time of the shooting.

The Washington Post reports that police said the shooter, 23-year-old Ebony Jemison, acted in self-defense.

PEOPLE’s calls to Reid were not answered, and calls to the police station were referred to the D.A.’s office. The D.A.’s office told PEOPLE they had not released a statement yet.

Originally, Jemison was charged with manslaughter — but the grand jury didn’t indict her, and the charge was dismissed, the AP reported.

The two women, Reid told reporters, were fighting over the unborn baby’s father.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,’’ Reid told reporters. “She was relying on her mother for protection.”

The charges against Jones come weeks after a law was signed by Alabama governor Kay Ivey banning nearly all abortions, including those for victims of rape or incest.

The New York Times reports Alabama is one of 38 states that have fetal homicide laws recognizing the fetus as a victim when there is violence against a pregnant woman.

In a statement posted to Twitter reacting to Jones’ arrest, the National Abortion Foundation, a professional association of abortion providers, said, “This is how people — especially women of color — are already being punished & having their pregnancies criminalized.”

Jones will be held on $50,000 bond at the Jefferson County Jail, AL.com reports.