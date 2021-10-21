Hunter James Tatum, 25, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder

Pregnant Alabama Mom and Her Unborn Child Dead After Alleged Shooting by Husband

A pregnant Alabama woman reportedly died on Monday after allegedly being shot in the head by her husband.

Police arrested Hunter James Tatum, 25, around midnight after responding to the Prattville home where they found his wife, 26-year-old Summer Tatum, unresponsive, The Montgomery Advisor and WFSA report.

Court documents obtained by WFSA state that Summer, who was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting, had a bullet wound in her head. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

Summer was rushed to a local hospital, where she was placed on life support. Her baby was delivered and brought to the NICU. Both died on Monday morning, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson confirmed to the Montgomery Advisor.

In a GoFundMe campaign created for her funeral expenses, Summer's family wrote that she planned to name the baby Everett. He was her first child.

"She was so excited about becoming a mother and it was just a mere 4 months away," her loved ones added.

The page's organizers described Summer as someone who "always had a huge smile on her face and loved life."

"Her family and friends will definitely miss her and what could have been," they continued. "She was always destined for great things. She will truly be missed by everyone, but missed most by those who knew her best."

The Prattville Police Department and the Autauga County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hunter was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, jail records show. He is being held at the Autauga County Jail on $400,000 bail.