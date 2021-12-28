Ohio Dad Is Fatally Stabbed During Argument: 'We Lose Our Happiness'
Pradeep Anand, 33, was killed on Christmas Eve while his wife and 2-year-old son were away in India
An Ohio man is dead and his alleged attacker is in custody after an argument turned violent on Christmas Eve.
Authorities allege in an incident report that Pradeep Anand, 33, and Robin Sebastian, 32, got into a fight in Columbus early Friday morning. Neighbors heard the men shouting and reported a disturbance to police.
When officers arrived, they found Anand suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries hours later.
The Columbus Police Department called his killing the city's 197th homicide in 2021.
Sebastian, who is accused of fatally stabbing Anand, suffered from unspecified wounds and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Sebastian was arrested Friday and booked in jail on a felony murder charge in connection with Anand's death.
His bond has not been set, online court records show, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3. It is unclear if he has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Sebastian and Anand knew each other, according to police.
Anand leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son, who were away visiting India when he was killed.
"Pradeep was a very ambitious, active, and healthy person who was taking care of our lovable family and was having a peaceful life," his wife, Pradeepa — who is stuck in India due to visa complications — wrote on a GoFundMe page.
She added of his death: "We lose our happiness, and our day becomes dark for us and leaves us in a very excruciating situation."
Anand was the sole provider for his family, Pradeepa says. The GoFundMe page was established to raise money to transport her husband's body to India and fund her young son's future education.