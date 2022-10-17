It was mighty morphin' time at a California restaurant Friday.

Staff at NōKA Ramen in Oakland turned into real-life crime fighters when a woman entered their establishment in need of help while the group was dressed in Power Rangers costumes.

Detailing that staff at the restaurant were dressed as the beloved superheroes because NōKA Ramen serves a cocktail called "The Noka Rangers," a Twitter user posted a thread about how the scary — and slightly surreal — ordeal went down.

"The craziest thing just happened at dinner," the user wrote in their initial tweet. "I'm at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn't safe — and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold."

"Once the woman had expressed she wasn't safe, and she didn't want to go home with this man who was choke holding her, the black power ranger (the manager with a kickass bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave," the social media user said. "He swung at them. This is when all rangers yelled, 'Huey!' "

The employee dressed as the Yellow Ranger, the Twitter user wrote, then blocked the punch from the man, as the employees told the woman to hide in their kitchen.

As the man started using racial slurs and attempted to follow the woman into the kitchen, the employee dressed as the Yellow Ranger stepped in again, grabbing the man by his collar and removing him from the establishment.

The Twitter user then wrote that they tried "to call the cops," and noted that many inside the restaurant were "shaking & crying." This, the user detailed, prompted the hostess — a.k.a. the Pink Ranger — to tell customers their food was "free."

But, the incident did not stop there, as the Twitter user explained that the man continued on his rampage, picking up "chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows."

He then tried to return to the restaurant with another person, the Twitter user added, but the pair were thwarted by the staff, who got together and locked the two men out.

The social media user later detailed that the police eventually arrived at the restaurant, and one of the employees told authorities "that the man has now started another fight down the pier."

"I thank all the rangers for their time," the Twitter user concluded their thread, adding: "The food at Noka Ramen was excellent."

In response to the wild incident, NōKA Ramen shared a post on Instagram a day after, which featured a photo of staff members in their Power Rangers costumes.

"Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred 💛," the restaurant wrote. "Like our heroic namesakes, it's not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It's who and what we are inside that empowers us."

"While we're proud of our team for going above and beyond in our time of need, we would like to assure our guests that this event is an anomaly at our restaurant," they continued.

Added NōKA Ramen: "The safety of our guests and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are fully cooperating with the police in identifying the individual involved."