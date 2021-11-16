Jury Selection Begins for Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused of Grooming Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six felonies, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts

A U.S. federal judge began screening more than 200 potential jurors on Monday for the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who's accused of aiding and partaking in Epstein's abuse of underage girls.

In June 2020, Maxwell, now 59, was charged with six felonies, including conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held without bond in a Brooklyn, N.Y., jail.

Authorities say she helped her longtime companion Epstein groom girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse — incidents that she allegedly participated in herself.

At a press conference last year, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Maxwell, a British socialite and heiress, helped Epstein "identify, befriend and groom minor victims of abuse."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005 | Credit: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The pair "had a method," Strauss alleged, involving befriending girls by "asking them questions about their lives and pretending to be taking an interest in them."

"After developing a rapport with the victims, Maxwell then tried to normalize sexual abuse with a minor victim through a process known as grooming," Strauss added, alleging that Maxwell would discuss sexual topics with the girls, undress in front of them and be present for sex acts involving the girls and Epstein.

Strauss alleged the sexual contact with girls often began with "sexualized massages, during which the minor victims were fully or partially nude." She alleged these encounters "developed into sexual encounters, where Maxwell was sometimes present and participated."