The fires were started early Wednesday morning in the city's Abell neighborhood

Police Investigating Possible Arson, Hate Crimes After Fires at Homes with Pride Decorations Injure 3 in Baltimore

Fire investigators work at the scene of a row house fire in Baltimore, . The fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said

Fire investigators work at the scene of a row house fire in Baltimore, . The fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said

Officials in Baltimore are investigating if two separate fires that injured three people and damaged four homes were started intentionally, and whether the houses were targeted because of their Pride decorations.

The fires happened Wednesday morning on East 31st Street in the city's Abell neighborhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two of the three injured people have since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

A 74-year-old man is still receiving care, and his condition is serious.

Authorities are investigating whether the arsons were hate crimes.

The first fire happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a home where a Pride flag was set ablaze, according to police. Then, at 5 a.m., a fire broke out at a home with Pride decorations directly across the street.

"This is an ongoing investigation to determine facts, to determine the cause, and right now, we're not prepared or equipped to determine cause or the facts of how it started," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters during a Wednesday briefing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mayor Brandon Scott said his office stands ready to help those impacted by the fires. "I continue to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community," Scott said.

That same morning, not far from the house fires, officials responded to the scene of two other fires: one in a dumpster, and another, a car fire.

Investigators have asked residents in the surrounding area to help them by providing doorbell or security camera footage from early Wednesday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Baltimore Field Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Baltimore Field Office are assisting Baltimore authorities in their investigation.