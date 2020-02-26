Image zoom Eyewitness News WTVO WQRF/Youtube

Police in Milwaukee are responding to a “critical incident” at the Millers Coors brewing headquarters.

The Milwaukee Police posted a tweet at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday stating, “MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time.”

WGNTV reports that Molson Coors spokesperson Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” at the brewing company, but could not offer further details at this time.

Though some reports claim multiple victims have been shot in the incident, Milwaukee police have not revealed any further information about the alleged shooting or the possible victims.

There was a heavy police presence reported in the area, plus ambulances and fire trucks.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

FOX6 reports that a spokesperson from local hospital Froedtert Hospital told the channel, “We are aware of the situation. As we know more, we will let you know.”

The nearby Wisconsin Humane Society also posted a Facebook update noting that the animal shelter was on lockdown due to an active shooter in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.