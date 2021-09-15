Police Were Called to 'Incident' Involving Missing N.Y. Woman and Fiancé 2 Weeks Before She Vanished

Police are sharing that they responded to an incident last month in Utah involving missing New York woman Gabrielle Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, though details of the incident have not been released.

The Gephardt Daily, KTVX, and FOX 13 received a statement from Moab Police Chief Bret Edge on Tuesday, noting his officers were summoned the evening of Aug. 12 to deal with an unspecified incident.

However, that call for service was not made by Petito, 22, or Laundrie.

"Neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party," reads the statement from Edge.

"Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges," the statement concludes.

Edge told the Gephardt Daily he was unable to provide further details on the Aug. 12 incident, which unfolded two weeks before Petito was last seen — and a month before she was reported missing by her family on Long Island.

Laundrie, according to the reports, has returned to his family's home in Florida.

He drove back with the van he and Petito had been using to travel across America.

Laundrie's family has retained an attorney, who issued a statement Tuesday.

"This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family," reads the statement. "It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming."

It adds: "On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

Meanwhile, Petito's family claims Laundrie is not cooperating with police.

"The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives," reads a statement from the family. "Their beautiful 22-year-old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help."

The statement alleges "Brian is refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her," and that he will not "explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers."

The statement continues: "The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not 'remain in the background' but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life. How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located? The Schmidt and Petito family implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area."

Petito last had contact with her relatives on Aug. 25, when she was near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyo.

Petito and Laundrie were crossing the United States in a white 2012 Ford Transit van bearing Florida license plates. Friends and relatives told Newsday that Petito had been documenting her travels on YouTube.

Petito and Laundrie started off their trip traveling from Florida to New York.

Last month, they arrived in Salt Lake City, Utah, staying only a short time as wildfire smoke blanketed the region.

The couple apparently stopped in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 25 before heading for Yellowstone.

Petito is a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 lbs.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."