A Day After Welfare Check, 1-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Found Dead in Pond, Mom Arrested

A Georgia mother faces felony murder and child cruelty charges after her 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a pond last week, authorities said.

Asia Calabrese-Lewis, 24, was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail, according to a May 12 press release from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

On May 11, around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the Concourse office complex in Sandy Springs, an Atlanta suburb, where Lewis was allegedly having "some type of episode," police said.

"The child's father arrived and asked where the baby was," the release states. Lewis then allegedly said "that the baby was deceased in a pool."

An extensive search was launched and 1-year-old Nirvana Oliver was eventually found in a body of water, according to police. The girl was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Atlanta, where she was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, officers responded to a business the day before about a welfare check involving possible child abuse involving Lewis and an unspecified juvenile, 11 Alive, 13WMAZ, and Fox 5 Atlanta report.

However, no charges were filed as police reportedly said they did not feel a crime had been committed. Police then made a referral to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) after escorting the mother and juvenile back to their home and making contact with the child's father, 11 Alive reports.

DFCS said in a statement obtained by 13WMAZ that it is cooperating with law enforcement in the death investigation.

"We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11," the statement read, in part. "This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana's loved ones."

The events leading up to Nirvana's death were not made clear, but her grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, said Lewis left with his granddaughter on Thursday evening and returned alone, 11 Alive reports. Soon after, authorities were on the lookout for Lewis, who allegedly told police "F the baby," when she was asked about the girl's location during her arrest, police said, according to the outlet.

An arrest warrant obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta alleges Lewis was caught on surveillance video arriving at a nearby retention pond about 90 minutes before investigators pulled Nirvana's body from the water. The pair were reportedly out of frame for several minutes before the mother was seen walking away naked.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs for Nirvana, who would have turned 2 years old on June 18.

"As we continue to support our brother/son in his time of grieving, we ask for donations to help him fund her memorial as well as help him with funds to allow him to take some time off of work to grieve the loss of his baby girl," reads the fundraiser, launched by the loved ones of Nirvana's father.

Kenneth Oliver told 11 Alive that his granddaughter "lit up any room she entered." Her exact cause of death has yet to be shared by authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. It's unclear if Lewis has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective J. Pearson at jpearson@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-6939.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.