Graphic clips shared on social media by Zac Stacy's ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans allegedly show the former Jets player attacking the woman at her Florida home

Police Urge Former NFL Player Zac Stacy To Turn Himself in Following Viral Assault of Ex-Girlfriend

Police are urging former NFL running back Zac Stacy to turn himself in after videos of him appearing to assault his ex-girlfriend went viral.

Graphic clips shared by Kristin Evans on social media appear to show the former New York Jets player attacking the woman at her Florida home on Saturday.

In one video, Stacy is shown slapping Evans before throwing her into a nearby television set, which then falls on top of her. A second clip shows the alleged assault from a different angle and the couple's 5-month-old son sitting on a nearby couch.

In a third shot, Stacy appears to grab Evans and slam her down into a baby jumper before leaving the residence.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that officers responded "within two minutes" to a call regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, but discovered that Stacy had already fled the scene.

Police say the Orange County Sheriff's Office had "attempted to apprehend Stacy" before discovering he had left the state of Florida.

"Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges," Oakland Police said in the statement.

On Wednesday, Evans alleged in a post on Facebook that Stacy was in the Nashville area.

The next morning, the woman begged for the public's help on Twitter. "The Florida justice system has been failing me," she wrote. "I have filed police reports previously and the State Attorney hasn't picked them up."

Evans added, "Other women fall victim to this every day. Please call attention to the Florida State Attorney."

Stacy was drafted by the former St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Vanderbilt product spent two seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Jets in 2015.

New York waived Stacy during the 2016 offseason after the running back failed a physical. Stacy announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2017.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, per police.