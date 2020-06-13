Police Speak Out After Finding Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's Remains on Chad Daybell's Property

Police searched Chad Daybell's property on June 9 when they discovered two sets of human remains

The Rexburg Police Department is sharing their deepest condolences after confirming that the remains of Lori Vallow's missing children, JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were found on her husband Chad Daybell's Idaho property this week.

Assistant Chief Hagen shared a press release on Saturday, stating that it is with "heavy hearts that those remains have been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan," according to the statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe," Hagen wrote. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

According to the release, investigators "found what appeared to be two sets of unidentified human remains" after serving a search warrant at Daybell's residence in Fremont County on June 9.

"The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy and positive identification were performed," Hagen said.

"We would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, family, friends and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find JJ and Tylee," he wrote.

According to Hagen, "this investigation is still active and ongoing."

A representative from the Rexburg Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Friday, Vallow's family spoke out for the first time after learning of the missing children's whereabouts.

"The Cox family — Janis and Barry, Summer, Melani and Ian — is deeply saddened by the recent findings in the investigation into the whereabouts of J.J. and Tylee," the statement, obtained by PEOPLE, said. "Their love for them knows no bounds."

Image zoom Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

"The family has maintained a strong hope and belief that they were alive and well," the statement continued. "With that hope and belief apparently shattered, they struggle to find comfort and hope in this potential new reality. They miss J.J. and Tylee very much. The family is very grateful to those who have expended so much time and effort in trying to locate them."

The family will "continue to closely watch the developing situation and will anxiously await the pending conclusions with heavy hearts," they concluded in the statement.

Chad has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence in relation to the police search carried out on his home Tuesday. He is also currently under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife.

His current wife, Vallow, is currently in jail on charges of failing to produce her then-missing children to the police.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said that two bodies found on Chad's Idaho property belonged to children, and relatives of the couple said that the human remains "are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee."

"We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering," the statement from the Woodcock and Ryan families said.

Image zoom Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Chad also made his first court appearance — via video conference — before a Fremont County judge. He remains in jail on a $1 million bail.

JJ and Tylee disappeared last year amidst a series of deaths under strange circumstances that occurred both before and after Daybell and Vallow's marriage in November.

Vallow faces felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two children.

Vallow has pleaded not guilty.