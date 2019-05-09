Police Seize Over 1000 Guns from Home Near the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles' Richest Neighborhood

More than a 1000 weapons have been seized at a mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles’ priciest areas early Wednesday morning.

After receiving a tip of an “individual selling and manufacturing illegal firearms,” officials with the Los Angeles Police Department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard in Bel Air where they discovered a massive collection of weapons, LAPD confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The collection includes rifles, shotguns and handguns.

“Right now there’s been over a thousand guns seized and there’s an individual being question,” LAPD states.

No arrests have been made at this time.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to aerial video and photos obtained by KTLA, police can be seen laying out the plethora of weapons found.

LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told the outlet the guns are “of all makes, calibers and models” and that over “1,000 rounds of live ammunition” were recovered from the residence.

“This is a big stash,” Ramirez told KTLA. “It’s beyond comprehension that somebody can have so many weapons in a residence like this, in a neighborhood like this.”

The Playboy Mansion is located nearby Hector Mata/AFP/Getty

RELATED: PEOPLE’s Call to Action: Contact Congress to Ask What Is Being Done to Stop the Epidemic of Gun Violence

The home is located in a wealthy enclave near Beverly Hills which is called home by some of Los Angeles’ most wealthy.

The area’s most well-known home is the Playboy Mansion and the late Michael Jackson also had a sprawling estate there.

According to public property records available through real estate website Redfin.com, the mansion which was raided Wednesday, has five bedrooms and 8 baths and is 8,229 sq. ft.

The home was last sold in 2001 and is now valued at $7,311,268.

It is not immediately clear if the person being questioned by authorities is the owner of the home or lives on the property.

The investigation is ongoing.