Police Seek New Information About Social Media Account Named in Delphi Murder Investigation

Kegan Anthony Kline is reportedly connected to the social media handle named by the Indiana State Police; however, Kline has not been linked to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Indiana State Police are seeking new information in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German after they identified a fake social media account by the name "anthony_shots" that may have been used in connection with the February 2017 murders, per a press release issued on Monday.

"While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots. This profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram," the statement reads.

"The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them," the statement continues.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for additional comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Police also said that they have identified the man in the photo of the fake anthony_shots account, and that he is not in any way connected to the crimes.

A separate man identified as Kegan Anthony Kline from Peru, Indiana — who was charged with 30 counts that included child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice in August 2020 — allegedly used a fake social media account to talk to girls in 2016 and 2017, even if they told him they were under the age of 16, according to court documents obtained by local news outlet WTHR.

Kegan Anthony Kline Credit: miami county sheriff’s office

The handle of the accounts Kline, 27, created was anthony_shots, according to the court documents obtained by WDRB; however, he has not been linked to the murders of Williams and German.

German's sister, Kelsi, previously told PEOPLE that she's confident someone will eventually come forward with key information police need to make an arrest in the Delphi murders.

"I pray every day that today is the day. I think it's going to be such a bittersweet moment, because it's not like the whole chapter is going to be closed — but one page of that will be done and we'll have answers and we'll have a face that we can put to it," she said. "It's going to be amazing. I can't wait to get justice for both of the girls and I pray it comes sooner rather than later."