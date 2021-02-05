Amber Tjaden, 48, went missing on Jan. 27, and her husband was subsequently arrested on child neglect and resisting arrest charges

Police Seek Leads After Adult Daughter of Former Omaha Mayor Vanished from Her Home Last Month

Nebraska police are searching for the missing daughter of a former mayor who vanished from her home last week.

Amber Tjaden, the 48 year-old daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle, disappeared Jan. 27 after she got into an argument with her husband at their Weeping Water home.

Tjaden was last seen driving a black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV with Nebraska plates 20-T638.

Police said Amber, who manages the Gateway to College program at Metropolitan Community College, left home around 3 p.m. and spoke to her daughter, who lives in Omaha, around 9 p.m..

"The daughter had contact by phone after the fact," Cass County Sheriff's Office Captain David Lamprecht tells PEOPLE.

Lamprecht says Tjaden's daughter attempted to reach her again after that, but her calls went straight to voicemail. She reported her mother missing to the police the following day.

"[Amber] has gone somewhere in the past after an argument, so it is hard to say where she is," Lamprecht says. "I would have thought she would have surfaced by this time. it is anybody's guess. She is missing and nobody knows where."

The day Amber's daughter reported her missing, police spoke to her husband, Matthew Tjaden, 38, who said he was out searching for his wife, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Omaha-World Herald.

He allegedly refused to return home to talk to police at first and then took off in his car with his two sons when a deputy tried to pull him over. After a short pursuit, he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

"The day after the daughter reported her missing, we had done a welfare check and the husband was uncooperative and there was a short pursuit," says Lambrecht.

He was arrested on child neglect and resisting arrest charges, says Lambrecht.

Lambrecht says Matthew Tjaden, who is out on bond, is now cooperating with the investigation.

"We are asking for the people's help because we have no idea where to start looking," says Lamprecht. "We put it out on law enforcement websites, teletype systems. We had state patrol fly over with helicopters and we haven't located anything yet."

Lamprecht says finding her Jaguar will be key.

"It is hard to say where she thought of going if she had done it on her own," he says. "That is why we are hoping to locate the car, so at least we will have an area to go looking [in]. We would love to find her. The sooner the better."