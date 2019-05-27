Police Seek Killer of Woman Who Was Married to Two Men at Once

Before she was killed by a gunman who allegedly tracked her down, 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer led a life of fascinating outward appearances.

In October, she married Chris Attoh, a Ghanian actor well-known in Africa. On May 10, Attoh was filming a movie in Los Angeles when, according to police in Greenbelt, Maryland, a man with a handgun approached Jenifer around 5:10 p.m. as she walked to her car in the parking lot of an office building. The man fired “multiple shots” at Jenifer as she tried to run away. The suspect then took off in a blue vehicle.

Jenifer was leaving the office building that is home to a temporary hiring agency franchise she owns, Express Employment Professionals, when she was killed. At least one bullet struck her head and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At the time of her wedding to Attoh, police confirmed Jenifer was also married to Kedrick Jenifer, an importer of cocaine into the Baltimore area now serving 20 years in a federal prison after his 2016 conviction for drug trafficking, according to The Baltimore Sun. Along with the prison sentence, he was required to forfeit a Rolls Royce, a Ferrari and five other vehicles, one boat, four homes, multiple guns and an Italian ice stand allegedly used to launder cash, according to the newspaper.

In a news release at the time of the sentence, U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein called Kedrick Jenifer “a major Baltimore drug dealer.”

He filed for divorce from Bettie on April 9, six days before Bettie herself cross-filed, reports WUSA.

Whatever the state of that union, in the hours before Bettie was shot dead, Attoh cryptically tweeted, “When it comes to relationships, remaining faithful is never an option but a priority. Loyalty is ever …,” according to WJLA.

“That’s all part of the investigation,” said George Matthews, a spokesman for the police agency in the Washington, D.C. suburb, reports the outlet. (PEOPLE reached out but could not immediately contact Matthews.) “As far as I know, [Attoh is] fully cooperating.”

Regardless, the spokesman told WJLA on Sunday: “Somebody wanted her dead.”

“It was very brazen — it happened in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses. And that’s very concerning, but we do not believe this was a random act,” reports the Associated Press.

Composite sketch of suspect in Bettie Jenifer's shooting murder Greenbelt Police

On Friday, police released a composite sketch drawn from witness accounts of a suspect they identified as a black male with a thin build and black hair who at the time of the shooting wore a dark shirt and dark pants.

A statement from a spokesman for Attoh read, “Waka Talent Agency is saddened by the death of Bettie Jenifer, who was married to our client, Mr. Chris Attoh. We would like to note that the family has requested to mourn in private and therefore will not be doing any press interviews or commenting on the death,” reports NBC Washington.

The investigation is ongoing.