A 16-year-old Florida girl is dead after she was struck by a stray bullet during a fight outside a Miami restaurant, PEOPLE confirms.

Miami-Dade police announced Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was fatally shot in the parking lot of a restaurant early Sunday morning. The parking lot was a popular hangout for locals, but things turned violent when a fight between two groups of men broke out, ABC News reports.

When one man went to his car, grabbed a gun and opened fire, Ana and others ran for cover — but the 16-year-old was struck by a stray bullet.

Her friends brought her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have asked the public for their help in finding Ana’s killer and are offering a reward of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400, or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS to remain anonymous.