Second Shooting Takes Place Outside a College On Deadly Morning in Louisville, Police Searching for Suspects

Less than three hours after a mass shooting took place at a Louisville bank, police responded to a call about gunshots fired outside of a community college that left one person dead and one injured

By KC Baker
Published on April 10, 2023 01:08 PM
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Photo: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Just hours after a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Ky., which left five dead and eight injured, police raced to the scene of a second shooting at a nearby college that left one person dead and one injured.

On Monday around 11 a.m., officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville for reports about a shooting outside of the school, say police.

One male was fatally shot and one was wounded and rushed to the hospital, a spokesman from the LMPD said at a press conference just before noon. The shooter or shooters fled the scene. Police are scouring the area for any sign of them.

"We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival," LMPD wrote on Twitter shortly after 11 a.m.

"There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets," LMPD wrote in the Twitter post.

The second shooting came shortly after a gunman took the lives of 4 people and wounded at least 8 others, including two officers at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference Monday morning.

The shooter, whose identity has not yet been made public, was killed. It is unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot and killed by police.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear grew emotional during the conference, saying, "This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.

"There are a lot of people who are hurting today," the governor continued, holding back tears. "Surround them with the love and compassion we have been so good at showing one another."

Monday's shooting comes two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville. (The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.)

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding the Louisville shooting to please call 574-LMPD.

