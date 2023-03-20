Police Continue Days-Long Search for Missing Ind. Teen Who May Be in 'Extreme Danger'

Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen in the small town of Eaton, which is northeast of Indianapolis, at 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on March 20, 2023 08:25 AM
Scottie Thomas. Photo: Eaton Indiana Police Department

Indiana police are continuing to search for a missing teenager who is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Scottie Morris was last seen in the small town of Eaton, which is northeast of Indianapolis, at 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, Indiana State Police said in a silver alert issued Friday.

"He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," state police said. Authorities have not shared details on Morris' condition or why he may need medical assistance.

Morris, 14, is described in the silver alert as being white, 5' 4" tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Scottie Morris. Eaton Indiana Police Department

Local police previously held a search party for Morris on Friday, they said in a Facebook post, and then took part in another on Saturday.

"First & foremost, we want to thank everyone who has volunteered as well as the agencies who have devoted their time and efforts to search for Scottie," the Eaton Indiana Police Department said. "We want to also thank everyone for the outpouring of support during the search! We had so many people and businesses donate food, drinks, flashlights, hand warmers, etc."

In a follow-up post, the Eaton Indiana Police Department said that they would not be partaking in a search party for Morris on Sunday "because we will have helicopters from the Indiana State Police using their infrared cameras."

They noted, however, that should people want to search for Morris on their own, they should "refrain from wooded areas, tree lines, rivers, etc as this will only hinder the investigation while they're in the air searching."

Scottie Thomas. Eaton Indiana Police Department

Speaking with WRTV, Eaton Indiana Deputy Police Chief Chris Ligget said, "It's impressive how many people have come together, so quickly."

"We just want to make sure he's brought home safe," he added of Morris.

Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner, meanwhile, told WTHR it was "all hands on deck" as multiple people came forward to aid in the search for Morris.

"We are a small department," he explained. "We have four regular officers and 18 reserves. Our reserves and our regulars volunteered their time to come in and do these searches. I'm very pleased how we came together — fire department, EMS, police department."

"I want this young man to know we are not here to make sure he's in trouble. We want to help him and make sure he's safe," Turner added to the outlet. "We've taken this seriously from the very beginning, and we're going to continue to investigate until we find him."

A search party is currently scheduled to reconvene again on Monday morning to look for Morris on foot, police said.

Anyone with information tied to Morris' disappearance is asked to call the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297.

