A reward of up to $50,000 will be given to individuals with identifying information to convict the perpetrators

Police Searching for 2 Hit-and-Run Drivers After California Woman, 60, Was Fatally Struck by 3 Cars

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two out of three drivers who fatally struck a 60-year-old woman at a crosswalk, committed a hit-and-run and are at large.

On Feb. 26, a 2001 Toyota Camry struck the women while she was using a designated crosswalk near Glenoaks Boulevard and Vinedale Avenue, the LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives said in a press release.

The 60-year-old women was then launched onto the roadway where she was struck by two more cars.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The woman's identity has not been released, the LAPD tells PEOPLE.

The Toyota Camry stopped until police responded, but the second and third vehicles "described as a dark gray Sports Utility Vehicle and a dark Sports Utility Vehicle" fled the scene, per the press release.

The Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund offers a reward of up to $50,000 to people "who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise."

