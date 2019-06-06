Police Do Late-Night Search of Missing Conn. Mom of 5's Home as Authorities Receive 225 Tips

The desperate search for missing mom of five Jennifer Dulos brought investigators back to her estranged husband’s Farmington, Conn., mansion Wednesday night when authorities executed an emergency search warrant looking for clues as to what happened to her, say police.

A small army of police cruisers lit up the usually quiet area as state troopers, detectives and K-9 units searched the Jefferson Crossing property where the missing mom’s husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, lived with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, multiple outlets including local TV stations WFSB and NBC Connecticut report.

Confirming that authorities had obtained search warrants for Dulos’ property, Lt. Jason Ferraro, a spokesman for the New Canaan Police Department, said in a statement Thursday morning that, since May 24, law enforcement “has worked non-stop to locate Jennifer Dulos” and “explore all criminal behavior which led to her disappearance.”

Police searched Fotis Dulos's Farmington home. Douglas Healey/Polaris

Authorities cannot divulge details of the searches, which “could compromise this very active criminal investigation,” they wrote in the statement.

Farber Dulos and her children lived in the 15,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom home, listed for sale at $4.35 million, before she filed for divorce in 2017.

Her estranged husband, a luxury home developer, and his girlfriend, reportedly an entrepreneur from Argentina, were arrested on Saturday and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

On Monday they appeared in Norwalk Superior Court for their arraignments in connection with the woman’s disappearance.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44 New Canaan Police (2)

The pair did not enter pleas. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

More charges are likely, say prosecutors, News 12 Connecticut reports.

Dulos remains held at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Released on a $500,000 bond Monday, Troconis was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and surrender her passport.

The case has been transferred to Stamford Superior Court, where the two are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

The Missing Mom’s Five Children ‘Are Safe’

On Wednesday, Farber Dulos’s mother, Gloria Farber, appeared in Stamford Court where she is seeking temporary custody of her five grandchildren, who have been staying with her in New York City since their mother vanished.

Court-appointed guardian ad litem Michael Meehan said he saw the children on Tuesday.

“I can represent to the court they are safe,” he said, the Stamford Advocate reports.

No decision has been made on the future custody of the children, who will now remain with their grandmother, the Hartford Courant reports.

But the judge ordered Dulos to have no contact with his wife’s family or his children, the Courant reports.

‘A Serious Physical Assault’

Farber Dulos filed for divorce from her husband after learning of his affair, court documents show, the New York Times reports.

She moved their five children – ages 8 to 13 – to New Canaan, where she rented a home.

It was in that home where police found blood on the floor of the garage and on a vehicle in the garage, hours after Farber Dulos went missing on May 24, arrest warrant affidavits obtained by PEOPLE reveal.

Police search for Jennifer Farber Dulos in New Canaan's Waveny Park. TNS via ZUMA

Earlier that morning, she dropped her kids off at school and was never seen again. Her 2017 black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned an hour later near New Canaan’s popular Waveny Park.

Investigators believe that “a serious physical assault had occurred” at her home and that Farber Dulos “was the suspected victim.”

Surveillance video allegedly captured Dulos and Troconis in his black Ford Raptor pickup truck stopping at more than 30 locations in Hartford and disposing of plastic trash bags containing items stained with his wife’s blood on May 24, the affidavits say.

Cell phone records allegedly tie the pair to the area as well, they say.

Farber Dulos’s shocking disappearance comes during a lengthy and contentious divorce and custody battle. When she filed for divorce, she said she feared for her life, saying in court documents that she was “afraid” of Dulos, court records show, the Stamford Advocate reports.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50 National Center for Missing and Endangered

Dulos has denied the accusations.

Aid from the Public

Authorities have received more than 225 tips about Farber Dulos’s disappearance, Ferraro said in the statement Thursday.

“The request made earlier this week to residents of New Canaan to provide video surveillance from homes or businesses has resulted in nearly 70 responses,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. To submit video footage, contact New Canaan Police Officer Kelly Coughlin at Kelly.coughlin@newcanaanct.gov.