Mandy Guvench, 35, and her children, ages 7 and 1, were last seen Sunday

Police Search for Idaho Woman Who Went Missing with Her 2 Young Kids, Who May Be 'At Risk'

Mandy Guvench, center, with her kids Tristan Wright, at left, and Konnor Guvench

An Idaho mom and her two kids are missing, and authorities seeking the public's help say the children "may be at risk."

Mandy Guvench, 35, and her children Tristan Wright, 7, and Konnor Guvench, 1, were last seen Sunday in Weston, a Franklin County community near the Idaho-Utah border, reports the Idaho State Police.

"Mandy is suffering from some mental health issues," according to a social media post by the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, and "the children may be at risk with the colder temperatures, lack of money, and resources for the children."

Authorities say they believed the trio was headed south in a white 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Idaho license plates 1F67643.

Mandy, who has a red birthmark on her forearm, is described as white, 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

The older child, Tristan, stands 4-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 48 pounds and with brown eyes and blonde hair. He also has a distinguishing light red birthmark between his eyebrows.

Konnor is 2-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 33 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 208-852-1234, option 2.

The alert to locate the missing family follows the launch of two social media pages, one on Twitter and one on Facebook, created to draw attention to Idaho's endangered missing persons.

"For families of missing persons, it's agonizing under any circumstances. Those families, law enforcement, and local media have asked for an easier, faster way to share information on missing persons," said Tanea Parmenter, who manages the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse for the state police, in a statement announcing the new tools.