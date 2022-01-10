"We're never going to stop," vows biological mother of Harmony Montgomery, whose last known sighting in her father's custody was in October 2019

Police Search Home Where Harmony Montgomery Lived with Dad, as Mom Attends Vigil for Missing 7-Year-Old

On a day when authorities searched the home where missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last known to live with her father, her mother vowed to never stop looking for the girl who seemed to vanish two years ago.

"Never," her mother, Crystal Sorey, said at a vigil Saturday night in Manchester, reports WMUR. "We're going to bring her home. We're never going to stop."

The vigil followed the separate arrests last week of Harmony's father and stepmother on charges unrelated to the girl's disappearance.

Earlier Saturday, local police and other law enforcement agencies converged again on a home in Manchester as part of their continued investigation.

"77 Gilford St. is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019," police said in a news release.

Authorities who returned to the home Sunday did not reveal what they found, but were spotted lugging an orange bucket and blue tarp behind the house — which was roped off with yellow crime scene tape — and hauling away sheets of home insulation, reports the Boston Globe.

Harmony's mother called police in November to report concerns about her daughter, who had been in her father's custody since February 2019, according to the Globe.

harmony montgomery Harmony Montgomery | Credit: manchester NH police/ facebook

At the weekend vigil, Sorey said she hadn't seen her daughter since April 2019, when the two participated in an Easter FaceTime call.

"I had a basket," Sorey said, reports WMUR. "I said, 'next time I see you; I have this basket for you.'"

After the call, she claims that Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, cut ties between Harmony and Sorey's family, prompting Sorey to begin calling police and child welfare services for help.

adam montogomery Adam Montgomery | Credit: manchester NH police / facebook

On Dec. 31, 2021, Manchester police posted a "missing" alert for Harmony, with a separate statement that read, "The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated."

Harmony, then 5, was last seen in October 2019 when family services and police responded to her home.

On Tuesday Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody on multiple counts. He has been charged with felony second-degree assault in connection with 2019 conduct against his daughter, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a news release. He also has been charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

A day later, police arrested Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, 31, on a single count of felony welfare fraud, police said.

Kayla Montgomery Kayla Montgomery | Credit: Manchester NH Police/Facebook

"This charge alleges that between December 2019 and June 2021, Kayla Montgomery obtained over $1,500 in food stamp benefits by failing to remove Harmony Montgomery from Kayla's family account" with New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services Division of Family Assistance, according to a police statement.

Police allege Montgomery continued "to collect food stamp benefits for Harmony, despite the fact that Harmony was no longer living with Kayla and Kayla's husband, Adam Montgomery."

It is unclear whether either Adam or Kayla Montgomery have entered pleas or obtained attorneys who might speak for them.

Police say the missing girl Harmony stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 lbs. She is legally blind in her right eye and wears eyeglasses.

Harmony's mother lost custody of her daughter due to substance abuse issues, according to court records cited by the Globe, and she told the newspaper she took responsibility for failing her daughter.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm hostile at this point," Sorey said. "I have a lot of hostility to a lot of people that failed my daughter. And I'm included, I'm always going to own the fact that I played my part on this. But I never gave up on her."