Police Search for Missing Toddler Quinton Simon's Remains in Georgia Landfill: 'We Want Justice' Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave an update Tuesday on authorities' search for missing toddler Quinton Simon, who is presumed dead By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. Published on October 19, 2022 09:33 AM Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks at a press conference about the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock Police are searching a landfill in Georgia for the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave an update on the case during a news conference on Tuesday, in which he said authorities "have entered a new phase" in their search for the 20-month-old boy, who first went missing on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the police department said in a Twitter statement that Quinton's mother is the "prime suspect" in his disappearance and presumed death. "A short time ago, we began what will be an extensive search of the waste-management landfill located here in Chatham County," Hadley continued during Tuesday's news conference. "After every step we have taken [in] this case, the need for this search was based on where the evidence led us," he added. During a Q&A following his initial remarks, Hadley said law enforcement believe Quinton "was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location [outside of the landfill] and it was brought [to the landfill] by regular means of disposal." Police Think Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead, and Mother Is "Prime Suspect" "I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill," he said, adding in another answer that authorities were "not ready" to file any charges yet because they still had "work to do" regarding the investigation. "We want justice for Quinton just like everybody else, and we want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place," Hadley continued. FBI supervisory agency Will Clarke, who joined Hadley for the press conference, shared that "dozens of FBI personnel" are assisting with the search, including "specialists from Quantico, Atlanta, as well as all of our personnel here in the greater Savannah area." Ga. Toddler Last Seen Wearing Sesame Street Shirt Vanished Without a Trace Wednesday Morning In his remarks during the press conference, Clarke also insisted that authorities were "not just randomly searching this landfill," explaining that they "have specific evidence that leads us to this large property." Quinton was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home in Savannah at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. His parents said they realized the boy was missing at 6 a.m. that day. He was last seen wearing a light-blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants. Authorities said at the time that there was no indication that foul play factored into his disappearance, but named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the "prime suspect" in his presumed death the following week. "We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," the police department said in a tweet on Oct. 12.