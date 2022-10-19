Police Search for Missing Toddler Quinton Simon's Remains in Georgia Landfill: 'We Want Justice'

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave an update Tuesday on authorities' search for missing toddler Quinton Simon, who is presumed dead

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022 09:33 AM
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., . Quinton was reported missing from his home Oct. 5, 2022, by his mother Missing Toddler-Georgia, Savannah, United States - 18 Oct 2022
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks at a press conference about the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Police are searching a landfill in Georgia for the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave an update on the case during a news conference on Tuesday, in which he said authorities "have entered a new phase" in their search for the 20-month-old boy, who first went missing on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 12, the police department said in a Twitter statement that Quinton's mother is the "prime suspect" in his disappearance and presumed death.

"A short time ago, we began what will be an extensive search of the waste-management landfill located here in Chatham County," Hadley continued during Tuesday's news conference.

"After every step we have taken [in] this case, the need for this search was based on where the evidence led us," he added.

During a Q&A following his initial remarks, Hadley said law enforcement believe Quinton "was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location [outside of the landfill] and it was brought [to the landfill] by regular means of disposal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill," he said, adding in another answer that authorities were "not ready" to file any charges yet because they still had "work to do" regarding the investigation.

"We want justice for Quinton just like everybody else, and we want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place," Hadley continued.

FBI supervisory agency Will Clarke, who joined Hadley for the press conference, shared that "dozens of FBI personnel" are assisting with the search, including "specialists from Quantico, Atlanta, as well as all of our personnel here in the greater Savannah area."

In his remarks during the press conference, Clarke also insisted that authorities were "not just randomly searching this landfill," explaining that they "have specific evidence that leads us to this large property."

Quinton was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home in Savannah at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 5. His parents said they realized the boy was missing at 6 a.m. that day. He was last seen wearing a light-blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Authorities said at the time that there was no indication that foul play factored into his disappearance, but named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the "prime suspect" in his presumed death the following week.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," the police department said in a tweet on Oct. 12.

Related Articles
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Police Think Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead, and Mother Is 'Prime Suspect'
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Ga. Toddler Last Seen Wearing Sesame Street Shirt Vanished without a Trace Wednesday Morning
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects.
Manhunt Underway After Mass Stabbing Leaves at Least 10 Dead in Saskatchewan, Canada
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
harmony montgomery
Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court
https://www.facebook.com/rob.telles
Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Kiely Rodni
Where Is Kiely Rodni? A Timeline of the California 16-Year-Old's Disappearance from Campground Party
Four Muslim men murdered in Albuquerque
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
Minn. Police Worried They 'Might Not' Find 6-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing After Mother's Death
Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Suspect Charged with Murder in Disappearance of U. Mississippi Student, Who Is Still Missing
Paul Flores, Kristin Smart, Ruben Flores
Kristin Smart's Body Is Still Missing — But Longtime Suspect and His Father Face Trial
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Ga. Man Arrested on Suspicion of Boating Under the Influence in Savannah Boat Collision That Killed 5
3-Year-Old Boy Missing After He Was Dropped Off At Babysitter's Mass. Home
3-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Mass. Pond After Disappearing from Babysitter's Yard