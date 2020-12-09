Fla. Police Search for Masked Men Who Allegedly Kidnapped, Killed 2 Truckers Before Dumping Bodies

The victims were allegedly tortured for hours in the back of a moving vehicle before being killed

Police in southern Florida are searching for the masked men behind the kidnapping, torture, and execution-style murders of a pair of truckers whose bodies were found dumped in the front yard of an abandoned home, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators know the men were kidnapped and tortured as they've spoken with a third man, who was also taken hostage and tortured, but survived the ordeal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The third victim flagged down a passing motorist, who then called 911.

The survivor's identity is being withheld at this time. He is said to be in critical condition at an area hospital.

But the man did tell detectives what had happened.

He, along with two other truck drivers, 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada, were taken against their will by the masked men, who then bound them before torturing them for hours in the back of a moving vehicle.

Oliva, Quesada, and the third victim were eventually shot in the head, according to police.

The third man and the two bodies were found Saturday, dumped on the lawn of an abandoned house in Opa-Locka.

Investigators are eager to speak with anyone who may know anything about these vicious attacks, and note a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the men's arrests.

Quesada leaves behind two young daughters, according to the Miami Herald.

"He was a marvelous person," his father, Ovidio Gonzalez Roche, said in an interview with the daily. "He had a huge heart. Very family oriented."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Oliva, a father to three children, owned his own delivery company, and "was a very good person," his bereft widow told the Miami Herald, which withheld her name. "I don't know why this happened to him."

At this time, detectives also don't know what motivated the abductions and killings.