Police Search for Gunman Who Opened Fire in Cincinnati Bar: 'An Absolute Tragedy in Our City'

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the mass shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning "totally unacceptable"

By
Published on August 8, 2022 10:04 AM
Cincinnati Bar Shooting Injuries at Least 9

A gunman fired into a crowd outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday morning, leaving nine people wounded, police said.

The mass shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in Cincinnati, Ohio's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood — which is known for its popular nightlife — at the corner of Main Street and Woodward, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Police said they are searching for at least two suspects, according to the outlet.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the incident "an absolute tragedy" during a press conference on Sunday.

"Last night was an absolute tragedy in our city," he said, in video of the presser shared by NBC-6. "What took place last night is completely and totally unacceptable. And the people here behind me are committed to doing everything possible to find the perpetrators and prosecute them. This has no place in our city, period."

The mayor added: "The gun violence we are seeing in our communities cannot and will not persist, and we will continue to work hard to prevent gun violence in the future. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and I thank God that there were no fatalities last night And that is because our police officers responded with heroic and immediate action. Thank you them one again for answering the call and saving lives."

Most injuries to the victims were to the lower extremities and no known cases were critical, Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Mike John told WCPO on Sunday.

"We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharge one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at," John said during a news conference on Sunday morning, according to the outlet. "What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time."

The suspect fled, but more shots were fired afterwards, leading police to believe there was more than one shooter involved.

Police units respond on scene.
File: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The nine people wounded were treated and released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Sunday. Their names have not been released, but officials said they range in age from 24 to 47, and eight are men and one is a woman, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Cincinnati Police told PEOPLE there is currently no further information available at this time.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Perez/AP/Shutterstock (12973318m) Storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia Shooting, Philadelphia, United States - 05 Jun 2022
3 Dead After Late Night Shooting Involving Multiple Gunmen on Philadelphia's South Street: Police
Roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif Mass Shooting, Sacramento, United States - 03 Apr 2022
6 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Sacramento Early Morning Shooting, Police Say: 'Really Tragic Situation'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13 Killed, Many More Injured in Weekend Shootings Across U.S.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Officer Foster Philadelphia cops shot
2 Philadelphia Police Officers Released from Hospital After Being Shot During July 4 Festivities
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Police Kill Gunman Who Attacked Texas Sports Complex Where 250 Kids Were Attending Summer Camp
2 Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Police
At Least 2 People Shot at During Wisconsin Cemetery Funeral for Man Killed by Police
Pittsburg Shooting
2 Minors Killed, at Least 8 Others Injured During Shooting at Underage Party in Pittsburgh, Police Say
Damari McClendon
N.C. Dad and 4-Month-Old Son Killed in 'Senseless' Shooting, No Arrests Made
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
After Buffalo Mass Shooting, President Biden Condemns 'Hate-Fueled Domestic Terrorism'
Iowa Nightclub Shooting
Police Identify 2 People Shot to Death in Iowa Nightclub Mass Shooting
Roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif Mass Shooting, Sacramento, United States - 03 Apr 2022
Sacramento Mass Shooting Was Likely 'Gang-Related,' Involving at Least 5 Gunmen: Police
Chinatown, New York
Gunman Sought in Series of Attacks on Homeless Men in N.Y.C. and D.C. That Left 2 Dead
police-tape.jpg
6 People Found Dead Inside Wisconsin Home in Suspected Homicides: 'Horrific,' Mayor Says
Eugene Police Department
6 People Shot in Mass Shooting at Rap Concert in Oregon, Suspect at Large
police cruiser
Baltimore Gunman Killed By Off-Duty Officer After Killing 2 People in Shooting Spree: Police